THE CARDINAL PELL FILE

To balance public debate on the case

Two leading articles on the case

Peter Westmore: Pell conviction a most unusual case, The Catholic Weekly, March 6, 2019. Mr Westmore, former President of the National Civic Council, attended the two trials of Cardinal Pell.

Also, see Mr Westmore’s interview with Andrew Bolt on Sky News.

Has Cardinal George Pell been wrongly convicted? Patrick J. Byrne, President of the National Civic Council, News Weekly, February 23, 2019.

About this resource page

This page presents many commentators who have questioned the conviction of Cardinal Pell on child sex abuse charges. Some commentators are Catholic. A few are Catholic but not friends of Cardinal Pell. Many are non-Catholic or not religious.

Variously they point to the lack of evidence for a conviction, contrary evidence from the witnesses brought by the prosecution, and the public trial by media before charges were laid that made the process a persecution not a prosecution. Consequently, as some point out, Victoria’s legal system is as much on trial as Cardinal Pell. The glaring problems with the trial and frenzied media attacks on the Cardinal brings into question the possibility of a fair trial or appeal.

Justice for victims of child sexual abuse is not achieved if a person is wrongly convicted and made a scapegoat for the heinous crimes of others. We point to the infamous legal cases of people wrongly convicted, such as Lindy Chamberlain in the Northern Territory in the 1980s, Alfred Dreyfus in France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and, more recently, Josephine Greensill, a Melbourne teacher who was wrongly convicted in 2010 of child sexual abuse and spent 2½ years of a seven-year sentence in prison before being acquitted.

Cardinal Pell’s application to appeal the case is set for June 5–6.

The latest news (fresh posts at the top)

George Yeo on Cardinal George Pell’s conviction: ‘He has strong grounds for appeal’, Martino Tan, mothership, March 8, 2019

Former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo says he believes Cardinal Pell is innocent “on the basis of what I know of the case and of the man”.

Why Pell has been falsely convicted, Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun, February 27, 2019

Cardinal George Pell has been falsely convicted of sexually abusing two boys in their early teens. That’s my opinion, based on the overwhelming evidence. He is a scapegoat, not a child abuser. In my opinion.

Fr Frank Brennan answers critics of his defence of Cardinal Pell, March 7, 2019

“My article in The Australian on the Pell verdict has elicited quite a range of responses.”

Cardinal Müller: Cardinal Pell’s conviction ‘against all reason and justice’, Edward Pentin, National Catholic Register, March 6, 2019

The prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith told the Register that the allegations against Cardinal Pell are “absolutely unbelievable”.

The vendetta against Cardinal Pell . . . His guilt was not established beyond reasonable doubt, John Young, The Wanderer, March 5, 2019

it is absolutely certain that Cardinal Pell’s guilt was not established “beyond reasonable doubt”.

The factors that could see Pell freed, Charis Chang, news.com.au, March 7, 2019

Questions hang over how George Pell’s trial was conducted and whether certain decisions will mean his conviction is overturned.

‘Perverse’: Barrister Robert Richter won’t lead Cardinal George Pell’s appeal bid, SBS News, March 6, 2019

The senior lawyer had labelled the verdict “perverse”.

Triumphalism over Pell verdict shows civilisation just a veneer, Greg Barns, Hobart Mercury, March 4, 2019

We can no longer pride ourselves on “Australia being a civilised society”.

How will you feel if Pell's appeal is successful? Amanda Vanstone, former federal Senator, The Sydney Morning Herald, March 4, 2019

“What, however, is particularly worrying is the suggestion that because he has now been convicted I should not speak as I found him.”

Victorian judicial system did not give Pell a fair trial, Tom Percy QC, West Australian, March 2, 2019

Pell had to take his chances with a jury selected at random from a community that had been subjected to several years of vitriolic media.

The ‘getting’ of George Pell, Geoffrey Luck, Quadrant Online, February 27, 2019

The conviction of George Pell demonstrates the power to skew justice of the emotional claptrap surrounding the serious crime of child abuse. … The jury’s decision is reduced to a distorted balance of probabilities, with motivation never examined.

Catholics, sex and Cardinal Pell, Peter Wales, Quadrant Online, February 27, 2019

One of George Pell’s first actions on becoming Archbishop of Melbourne was to set up clear processes for dealing with complaints of sexual abuse.

Beyond reasonable doubt: Was Pell convicted without fear and favour? John Silvester (a Walkley award-winning crime writer, columnist and a co-author of the best-selling books that formed the basis of the hit Australian TV series, Underbelly), The Age, February 26, 2019

Pell was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt on the uncorroborated evidence of one witness, without forensic evidence, a pattern of behaviour or a confession. It is a matter of public record that it is rare to run a case on the word of one witness, let alone gain a conviction.

Truth and justice after the Pell verdict, Fr Frank Brennan SJ, Eureka Street, February 26, 2019

The events leading up to the trial “tend[ed] to shift not the legal, but the reputational, burden upon an accused person to prove innocence rather than the prosecution to prove guilt”.