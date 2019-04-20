Trending articles

COVER STORY Budget 2019: The dark side of 'back in the black': no vision
EUTHANASIA FYI: How to navigate the voluntary assisted 'dying' process
CANBERRA OBSERVED Take your tax cuts and be merry, for tomorrow ... is another day
FOREIGN AFFAIRS New Middle East alliance will challenge Saudis
LIFE ISSUES ALP abortion policy blithely tramples all our consciences
SOCIETY AND TECHNOLOGY Will Artificial Intelligence do the walking for you?
LIFE ISSUES Trump, Shorten and Morrison on abortion
GENDER POLITICS Women abused at Women's Day March
NATIONAL AFFAIRS Bill Shorten's bizarre electric car policy
FAMILY AND SOCIETY Revitalising marriage and family: an especially lay apostolate
ASIAN AFFAIRS Entire nations going out without a baby's whimper
HUMOUR
MUSIC 1+1=Sublimity: Explanations are like the back side of a tapestry
CINEMA Shazam!: Ambitious teen finds out what's in a name
BOOK REVIEW What will be left us after the deluge?
BOOK REVIEW Author puts some great minds to work
LETTERS
POETRY
THE CARDINAL PELL FILE
SPECIAL EDITORIAL Has Cardinal George Pell been wrongly convicted?
OPINION Judge treats Cardinal Pell to a spot of 'open justice'
SOCIETY The pervasive and pernicious online porn epidemic
RURAL AFFAIRS Activist groups harass farmers while claiming tax-exempt status
COVER STORY Federally, the pro-family voter is starved for choice