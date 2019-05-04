May 4th 2019

  Buy Issue 3043
Qty:

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY What counts is who you have in your corner

EDITORIAL Political unrest over man-made drought in Murray-Darling Basin

FEDERAL ELECTION The ALP's climate policies will devastate our very way of life

NATIONAL AFFAIRS Labor to people traffickers: "We are open for business"

GENDER POLITICS Radical gender laws rushed through Tasmanian Parliament without Government backing

RURAL AFFAIRS Tiny PhD study used to assess live sheep trade

ENVIRONMENT Ocean is a brake on the climate

EUTHANASIA Helter skelter is already working full time

ART AND CULTURE Taipei preserves China's 5,000-year heritage

POLITICS AND SOCIETY What the future holds for the right side of history

HUMOUR This can't be right ... even in politics: The Shorten Run

MUSIC East West: Earthy sounds of Eastern liturgy

CINEMA Missing Link: Stop-start Victoriana

BOOK REVIEW Milligan's revised hit on Cardinal Pell

BOOK REVIEW Top secret history told from the inside

BOOK REVIEW Foretaste of a bloody century

LETTERS

POETRY

Books promotion page

To access this article you will need to login. If you don't have a login subscribe here!


All you need to know about
the wider impact of transgenderism on society.
TRANSGENDER: one shade of grey, 353pp, $39.99


Join email list

Join e-newsletter list
Your cart has 0 items


Subscribe to NewsWeekly

Research Papers



Trending articles

SPECIAL EDITORIAL Has Cardinal George Pell been wrongly convicted?

OPINION Judge treats Cardinal Pell to a spot of 'open justice'

SOCIETY The pervasive and pernicious online porn epidemic

COVER STORY Budget 2019: The dark side of 'back in the black': no vision

COVER STORY Federally, the pro-family voter is starved for choice

EUTHANASIA FYI: How to navigate the voluntary assisted 'dying' process

ENERGY Hundreds of years of oil and gas reserves; if we want to use them
© Copyright NewsWeekly.com.au 2017
Last Modified:
April 4, 2018, 6:45 pm