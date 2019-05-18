FEDERAL ELECTION

Majors fling barrels of pork in the way of disillusioned voters

, May 18, 2019

The ALP’s “vision” is constricted to doing the Greens’ bidding

The ALP and Coalition family policies differ only over how much money goes where

Labour DLP policies reflect most closely of all parties the NCC’s Five Primacies

When you cut through all the campaign bleating of Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison, it is clear that not only does neither of the major parties have a positive vision for Australia, but that their policies will actually add to the high cost of living, unemployment and the decline in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

The ALP’s “vision” is largely based on virtue signalling, a socialist ideal of Big Government and extreme green ideology. Its mantra of “taking real action on climate change” foreshadows a policy which will not reduce the global temperature one iota but will destroy Australia’s economy to the tune of a $1.2 trillion reduction in GDP by 2030 and the loss of 586,000 jobs.

The ALP claim to be the party of the worker is clearly spurious when its policy will also reduce wages by $24,000. The fact that the ALP preferences the Greens second (in my electorate) and gives them third preference in the Victorian Senate, is an indication of where its economic/environmental policies are aligned.

The ALP plan to reverse penalty-rate cuts in their first 100 days of government won’t count for much as more businesses go broke or lay off workers because of a predicted 94 per cent increase in power costs by 2030 under their climate-change policy. This will decimate manufacturing, which can’t compete with the lower costs of production in countries where energy policies do not conspire to destroy jobs and force families to forego basics such as heating/cooling/keeping the lights on, just to make ends meet.

Its policy to remove franking credits will also affect retirees, including those who rely on meagre income from their investments and create welfare-churn as these people could be forced on to the age pension as their income falls.

The ALP will subsidise kindergarten for three year olds, where they can be indoctrinated with notions of fluid sexual orientation and gender identity and a “climate emergency”. It will subsidise abortion drug RU486 and force public hospitals to perform abortions or lose federal funding. It will subsidise potentially carcinogenic three-year contraceptive implants and spend $4 billion making child care cheaper for people earning up to $174,000 (and virtually free for those earning under $70,000). which further conspires against assisting families who want to care for their children at home.

They’ll spend tens of billions of taxpayer dollars subsidising renewable energy, including rooftop solar and batteries for the wealthy, with the less well-heeled bearing the brunt of more expensive and intermittent electricity.

The ALP’s “vision” for Australia includes using over $10 million of taxpayer money to fund the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) “Pride Centre” and associated radio station in St Kilda, Melbourne, which will advocate the LGBT lifestyle and work to quash any public questioning or opposition to the LGBT lifestyle via a newly appointed Commissioner for Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Intersex Status issues.

The ALP will establish a National Gender Centre “to provide support and advocacy for transgender Australians”. Typical of the ALP’s schizophrenic approach, it will give $197 million to national youth mental health foundation Headspace, which believes “acceptance of sexual orientation and gender diversity [should be] widely promoted as important for mental health and wellbeing”, despite the fact that people who transgender commit suicide at 20 times the rate of those who do not.

Shorten’s $200 million pie-in-the-sky vision for half of all vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric doesn’t consider the cost and improbability of building charging stations in every corner of the country; not to mention crashing a renewables-based electricity grid. His plan to start manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) here assumes that Australian buyers will suddenly change their buying habits (EVs comprise 0.1 per cent of new vehicles sold) and ignore EV ownership shortcomings. Pink batts debacle, anyone?

Shorten is promising to invest in new apprenticeships; but business will be laying off employees, not taking more on, as the ALP’s climate policy will wipe out more than half a million jobs.

The ALP policy to “Support Our Dairy Industry” is disingenuous when, at the same time it wants to take more water away from primary producers and send it down the river. Its plan to take more water from farmers by removing the current cap on water buybacks means water will become more scarce and expensive, which is exactly what is already killing the dairy industry and irrigation-reliant agricultural sector.

When one turns to the Coalition, the picture is better, but still horrendous. Its refusal to deviate from an unscientific and calamitous Murray-Darling Basin Plan, which prioritises stored water for “environmental flows”, means agricultural production, jobs and rural communities are in rapid decline while food prices rise exponentially for everyone.

Similarly, while the Coalition’s vision for action on climate change is not as destructive as the ALP’s, it is destroying jobs as business and industry crack under the weight of unsustainably high power prices and unpredictable blackouts caused by an obsession with meeting the Paris Climate Agreement, meaning subsidising intermittent renewables and forcing coal-fired power stations to pay millions in renewable energy certificates to offset carbon-dioxide emissions.

The vision for growing the economy seems to be more of the same, with some tax cuts for business and individual high-earners favoured. Radical free-trade policies embodied in free-trade agreements are the default position supposedly to increase Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP) but, in reality, many of these FTAs have left Australians worse off. And decades of reduced tariffs under both major parties have seen manufacturing decline from 30 per cent of GDP in 1957 to 6 per cent today.

Where the jobs promised by the coalition and ALP will come from is a mystery as manufacturing and agriculture continue to decline under the weight of free trade, unaffordable and unreliable energy, the deregulation of industries and the scarcity and prohibitive cost of water. Our $120 billion annual export market in coal and iron ore is all that is keeping the federal budget afloat at the moment.

Sharing the ALP’s policy to reduce parents’ choice, the Coalition will reduce assistance to families by $500 million over three years, instead giving more than $12 billion directly to the child-care industry and in paid parental leave, at the expense of mothers who wish to care for their babies. The Coalition is pouring more than $400 million annually into pre-school for four year olds.

In contrast to the Coalition’s more of the same, and the ALP’s radical social engineering and redistribution of capital agenda, minor parties that have a better vision for the country include the Christian Democrats, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, Katter’s Australian Party, One Nation, Australian Conservatives, Yellow Vest Australia, Rise Up Australia, United Australia Party and Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party.

However, Labour DLP’s (Democratic Labour Party) policies embody the Five Primacies of the National Civic Council and it describes itself as “the only party to oppose the extremes of radical socialism and rampant capitalism since the 1950s”.

Its “policies to support the family and to support the nation” include income-tax splitting, which will allow families with one full-time breadwinner (or one full-time and one part-time) to split their combined income 50-50, thereby reducing their taxable income and helping with the increased cost of raising a family.

Labour DLP’s national student credit scheme gives families control of a “funding credit” that can be used to enrol their child at the school of their choice. This will increase educational standards as parents choose schools that perform best rather than those limited to their suburb of residence. Home-schooled children would receive a pro-rata student credit.

Labour DLP’s National Public Housing Scheme will bring all public housing under federal government control to prevent profiteering and abuse from private operators, while the National Housing Affordability Scheme will limit Australian residential land ownership to citizens and permanent residents, and foreign owners will be required to sell their properties within 10 years.

A National Development Bank would enable Australian superannuation funds instead of foreign borrowing to fund badly needed major infrastructure projects, especially in regional areas where unemployment is high.

Its National Fuel Reserve will reserve 12 months of fuel for essential services with a six-month reserve for the general public, thus preventing our heavy reliance on imported fuel posing a threat to national security.

A National Food Security policy would ensure no more loss of local productivity and jobs to foreign nations. There would be no majority foreign ownership of Australian agricultural land allowed, with existing owners given 10 years to sell. Foreign leasing of agricultural land would have a maximum lease of 30 years and have to employ a 90 per cent Australian workforce.

Labour DLP wants new high-efficiency, low-emissions coal-fired power stations to bring down power prices and return reliability to the grid, with all subsidies to power generators abolished.

It believes in no further privatisation of public assets, and would return power, gas, water and public transport infrastructure to public hands. The profits would be used to reduce taxes and rates, as opposed to what happens now, where corporates gauge customers in pursuit of profits.

Labour DLP’s Community Cooperative Scheme aims to encourage and assist community cooperatives to establish local ownership of regional businesses, including community post offices and credit unions, and reverse the exodus to the major cities as jobs are kept in regional areas.

Labour DLP’s policies would resolve many of the pressing problems that are ignored or perpetuated by the major parties.