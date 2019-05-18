Trending articles

COVER STORY Green energy policies freeze out the poor
EDITORIAL Religious freedom will be suffocated if ALP elected
FEDERAL ELECTION Majors fling barrels of pork in the way of disillusioned voters
CANBERRA OBSERVED If independents rule in House, stability is a goner
SOCIETY 'Ladies Wanted' flyers lure women into porn
CULTURE AND SOCIETY The last of his tribe
ECONOMICS Trading in the toxic legacy of neoliberalism
TECHNOLOGY The wheels come off Tesla's electric dream
HISTORY OF SCIENCE Faith and reason and Father Stanley Jaki Part 1
STATE POLITICS Notes from the hustings
A TRIBUTE TO LES MURRAY A man of the Word: the poet and the Logos
MUSIC Workhorse themes: Sonic sub-rhythms
CINEMA Avengers: Endgame: Marvellous final chapter
BOOK REVIEW The left has our schools in bondage
BOOK REVIEW Philosopher hits all the right notes
OBITUARY Bob Hawke: astute politician; flawed policies
THE CARDINAL PELL FILE
COVER STORY Budget 2019: The dark side of 'back in the black': no vision
EUTHANASIA FYI: How to navigate the voluntary assisted 'dying' process
EDITORIAL Political unrest over man-made drought in Murray-Darling Basin
FOREIGN AFFAIRS New Middle East alliance will challenge Saudis
FEDERAL ELECTION The ALP's climate policies will devastate our very way of life
CANBERRA OBSERVED Take your tax cuts and be merry, for tomorrow ... is another day