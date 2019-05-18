May 18th 2019

  Buy Issue 3044
Qty:

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY Green energy policies freeze out the poor

EDITORIAL Religious freedom will be suffocated if ALP elected

FEDERAL ELECTION Majors fling barrels of pork in the way of disillusioned voters

CANBERRA OBSERVED If independents rule in House, stability is a goner

SOCIETY 'Ladies Wanted' flyers lure women into porn

CULTURE AND SOCIETY The last of his tribe

ECONOMICS Trading in the toxic legacy of neoliberalism

TECHNOLOGY The wheels come off Tesla's electric dream

HISTORY OF SCIENCE Faith and reason and Father Stanley Jaki Part 1

STATE POLITICS Notes from the hustings

A TRIBUTE TO LES MURRAY A man of the Word: the poet and the Logos

MUSIC Workhorse themes: Sonic sub-rhythms

CINEMA Avengers: Endgame: Marvellous final chapter

BOOK REVIEW The left has our schools in bondage

BOOK REVIEW Philosopher hits all the right notes

OBITUARY Bob Hawke: astute politician; flawed policies

THE CARDINAL PELL FILE

Books promotion page

To access this article you will need to login. If you don't have a login subscribe here!


All you need to know about
the wider impact of transgenderism on society.
TRANSGENDER: one shade of grey, 353pp, $39.99


Join email list

Join e-newsletter list
Your cart has 0 items


Subscribe to NewsWeekly

Research Papers



Trending articles

COVER STORY Budget 2019: The dark side of 'back in the black': no vision

EUTHANASIA FYI: How to navigate the voluntary assisted 'dying' process

EDITORIAL Religious freedom will be suffocated if ALP elected

EDITORIAL Political unrest over man-made drought in Murray-Darling Basin

FOREIGN AFFAIRS New Middle East alliance will challenge Saudis

FEDERAL ELECTION The ALP's climate policies will devastate our very way of life

CANBERRA OBSERVED Take your tax cuts and be merry, for tomorrow ... is another day
© Copyright NewsWeekly.com.au 2017
Last Modified:
April 4, 2018, 6:45 pm