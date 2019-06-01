/**/


June 1st 2019

  Buy Issue 3045
Qty:

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY Scomo routs Labor, the Green, GetUp and the left-wing media by Patrick J. Byrne and Peter Westmore

CANBERRA OBSERVED Surprise! Polls aren't what they used to be

GENDER POLITICS The true cost of childhood gender reassignment

OBITUARY Bob Hawke, R.I.P.: astute politician, flawed policies

POETRY AND SOCIETY T.S. Eliot and the modern condition

WATER POLICY The time is ripe to revisit the Bradfield scheme

ASIAN AFFAIRS Taiwan upgrades U.S. links, asserts sovereignty

NATIONAL AFFAIRS Recapping the trial as Cardinal Pell's appeal approaches

THE FAMILY AND SOCIETY Working to bring down the Sexual Revolution

HISTORY OF SCIENCE Faith and reason and Father Stanley Jaki Part 2: Science and ancient cultures

HUMOUR A tidy planet is a happy planet

MUSIC Charles Ives: Modern elements aimed at sounding good

CINEMA John Wick 1: The lighting of the fuse

BOOK REVIEW Novelised true crime a true thriller

BOOK REVIEW The experiences of Phoebe Raye

POETRY

LETTERS

FEDERAL ELECTION Queensland voted for jobs, life and country

Books promotion page

To access this article you will need to login. If you don't have a login subscribe here!


All you need to know about
the wider impact of transgenderism on society.
TRANSGENDER: one shade of grey, 353pp, $39.99


Join email list

Join e-newsletter list
Your cart has 0 items


Subscribe to NewsWeekly

Research Papers



Trending articles

COVER STORY Budget 2019: The dark side of 'back in the black': no vision

EDITORIAL Religious freedom will be suffocated if ALP elected

EDITORIAL How Scott Morrison routed Labor, the Greens, GetUp and the left media

EDITORIAL Political unrest over man-made drought in Murray-Darling Basin

EUTHANASIA FYI: How to navigate the voluntary assisted 'dying' process

FOREIGN AFFAIRS New Middle East alliance will challenge Saudis

FEDERAL ELECTION The ALP's climate policies will devastate our very way of life
© Copyright NewsWeekly.com.au 2017
Last Modified:
April 4, 2018, 6:45 pm