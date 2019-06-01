POETRY



, June 1, 2019

Wellington Storm

In the windswept rains on Te Atiawa’s plains

In the land of the lower North Island

Where the clouds scud by in the foaming sky

And crash on the Rimutaka highlands

The surge of the sea sweeps the surf to me

On the beach by the Hutt River mouth

I brace myself on the river mouth shelf

And confront the assault from the south

As the stormy sea thrusts the swells to me

From the base of the global sphere

The Antarctic bite of the cold wind’s might

Cuts me deep as I’m standing here

Every sense is alive as I grasp and strive

To capture the soul of the storm

And seize its strength right along the length

Of the beach in the Wellington morn

As the Ants in town all hunker down

Behind their double glazing

I’m out here in the storm swept air

With my eyes and senses blazing

Wildly awake, I stand there and take

The brute force of the southerly storm

But I feel no fear because I’ve been here

Long ago on a cold April morn

Fifty years ago in that cruel April blow

Nature’s fury was fully unleashed

And fifty-one died in the fierce raging tide

On the rocks near Pencarrow’s beach

On Barret’s reef Wahine came to grief

In the heads of the harbour mouth

And rolled on its side in the seething tide

Destroyed by the storm from the south

I sat in the gloom of my puny classroom

As that roof flew off in the gale

And I stared in the eyes of the furious skies

So juvenile, frightened and frail

I learned on that day when a storm comes to play

That a terrible beauty abounds

And a raw tempest’s might is a powerful sight

As a roof flies across the school grounds

That storm on its roll blew its way to my soul

And captured my heart with its splendour

Since then I delight in each storm’s awesome might

As they transport me back to remember

There’s no need for alarm, you’ll not come to harm

As the storm tosses on in its play

And gives you a fright with its powerful might

As it welcomes you into the day

The thin autumn sun breaks this storm’s sense of fun

As it did fifty years ago

And I laugh in its face, in one final embrace

As its powerful winds start to slow

The harbour then stills as the wind leaves the hills

As the latte sun ventures out

And the ants all smile down the town’s golden mile

As they cautiously patter about

The storm is like life where we know joy and strife

And we only see beauty in one

But beauty is there in the hard times we bear

And we’re poorer if we only love sun.

Terry Jordan, April 10, 2018

Written on the day of the 50th anniversary of the Wahine storm during a storm of lesser (but still impressive) intensity. My twin and I were at school when the roof flew off our classroom and sailed across the rugby fields.