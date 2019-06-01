POETRY News Weekly
, June 1, 2019
Wellington Storm
In the windswept rains on Te Atiawa’s plains
In the land of the lower North Island
Where the clouds scud by in the foaming sky
And crash on the Rimutaka highlands
The surge of the sea sweeps the surf to me
On the beach by the Hutt River mouth
I brace myself on the river mouth shelf
And confront the assault from the south
As the stormy sea thrusts the swells to me
From the base of the global sphere
The Antarctic bite of the cold wind’s might
Cuts me deep as I’m standing here
Every sense is alive as I grasp and strive
To capture the soul of the storm
And seize its strength right along the length
Of the beach in the Wellington morn
As the Ants in town all hunker down
Behind their double glazing
I’m out here in the storm swept air
With my eyes and senses blazing
Wildly awake, I stand there and take
The brute force of the southerly storm
But I feel no fear because I’ve been here
Long ago on a cold April morn
Fifty years ago in that cruel April blow
Nature’s fury was fully unleashed
And fifty-one died in the fierce raging tide
On the rocks near Pencarrow’s beach
On Barret’s reef Wahine came to grief
In the heads of the harbour mouth
And rolled on its side in the seething tide
Destroyed by the storm from the south
I sat in the gloom of my puny classroom
As that roof flew off in the gale
And I stared in the eyes of the furious skies
So juvenile, frightened and frail
I learned on that day when a storm comes to play
That a terrible beauty abounds
And a raw tempest’s might is a powerful sight
As a roof flies across the school grounds
That storm on its roll blew its way to my soul
And captured my heart with its splendour
Since then I delight in each storm’s awesome might
As they transport me back to remember
There’s no need for alarm, you’ll not come to harm
As the storm tosses on in its play
And gives you a fright with its powerful might
As it welcomes you into the day
The thin autumn sun breaks this storm’s sense of fun
As it did fifty years ago
And I laugh in its face, in one final embrace
As its powerful winds start to slow
The harbour then stills as the wind leaves the hills
As the latte sun ventures out
And the ants all smile down the town’s golden mile
As they cautiously patter about
The storm is like life where we know joy and strife
And we only see beauty in one
But beauty is there in the hard times we bear
And we’re poorer if we only love sun.
Terry Jordan, April 10, 2018
Written on the day of the 50th anniversary of the Wahine storm during a storm of lesser (but still impressive) intensity. My twin and I were at school when the roof flew off our classroom and sailed across the rugby fields.