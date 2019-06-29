FIGHTING FUND

NCC president Patrick J. Byrne outlines the goals for 2019

, June 29, 2019

Dear Friends,

I write to ask for your financial support to further our progress following the NCC’s unique role in the federal election result that saw an unexpected win to the Coalition.

In Queensland, the NCC has consistently campaigned to over 15,000 supporters on important economic issues. We:

exposed the foreign-backed climate extremists wanting to shut down the coal industry, putting thousands out of work;

called for a development bank to build urgently needed regional infrastructure and industries;

challenged ALP’s 50 per cent renewable energy target, and their climate fear-mongering;

promoted an ethanol industry as a valuable addition to the suffering sugar-cane industry.

It is no wonder that Queenslanders voted against city elites to support new coalmines and power stations, leaving only six ALP seats in the state — none north of Brisbane.

In Victoria, the Liberals retained Menzies, Deakin, Chisholm, Aston and Casey against a targeted GetUp campaign, and Labour DLP candidates outpolled the Reason Party (formerly the Sex Party) and Animal Justice Party. NCC supporters were actively engaged in those seats.

At the federal election, the NCC was the only organisation asking all supporters to put key questions to their candidates on issues important to families, jobs and basic freedoms.

Not only is the NCC’s News Weekly read by influential subscribers and delivered to all federal and state politicians, but the NCC also sends regular email blasts Australia-wide, providing important commentary and campaign material to over 40,000 people.

Where to next?

Families: We will lobby the Government to support policies like paid parental leave for all mothers with new babies, family-based taxation and childcare subsidies to all families so all mothers can choose between home care and institutional care.

Jobs: New industry, trade and banking policies are needed for the 25 per cent of Australians unemployed, underemployed or out of the workforce. This is creating political instability, as 25 per cent won’t vote for a major political party.

A government-backed bank: If the government can support China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, why can’t Australia have its own Development Bank?

Energy: We will lobby for the building of new high efficiency, low-emissions coal-fired power stations to reverse rapidly rising electricity prices.

Freedoms: We are working to oppose the removal of exemptions for faith-based schools from the federal Sex Discrimination Act 1984.

We will train new leaders: We have commenced a lecture series for university students, and at the end of June will run our annual, week-long Young Political Activist Training program at Campion College, Sydney.

What makes the NCC unique?

It’s Australia’s only grass roots organisation dealing with all the issues necessary to create a free, property-owning democracy that puts the family first in all policy areas.

However, we can only do this with your financial support.

Please contribute generously to the NCC to enable us to keep you informed and give you a voice to defend freedom of religion, develop the economy for jobs and families, for a strong defence and foreign policy, to resist China, and for training a new generation of leaders.

Yours Faithfully,

Patrick J. Byrne

National President of the National Civic Council