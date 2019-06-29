Trending articles

COVER STORY John Setka, for all his faults, is the perfect scapegoat
FIGHTING FUND NCC president Patrick J. Byrne outlines the goals for 2019
SPECIAL FEATURE Author Rod Dreher brings St Benedict to bear on our decline and fall
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS One million protest China's attack on Hong Kong's freedom
GENDER POLITICS Vatican issues document on gender ideology
POLITICS AND SOCIETY New secularist strategies to bury Christianity
HISTORY OF SCIENCE Faith and reason and Father Stanley Jaki, Part 4: Ancient Jewish view of the cosmos
NATIONAL AFFAIRS Cardinal Pell's appeal: An account from the live streaming
BANKING FEATURE Greed works ... at least for a while and for a few
IDEOLOGY Feminist claims for equality, Part 2: What feminism should be
IDEOLOGY WARS Roger Scruton and the Tories: a sorry tale
MUSIC Melodic abundance: John, Paul, Duke and Antonio
CINEMA The End: Staging the apocalypse
BOOK REVIEW Scenes from Dante's Inferno
BOOK REVIEW Mrs Gould: she who drew the pictures
LETTERS
POETRY
