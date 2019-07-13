FOREIGN AFFAIRS

China kills prisoners on an industrial scale to obtain transplant organs

, July 13, 2019

The recent protests by up to two million people in Hong Kong against a law that would allow extradition to China was principally concerned with the implied attack on freedom of speech and association in Hong Kong. But anyone extradited to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) would also face the horror of being killed to extract and sell their organs to unsuspecting foreigners.

The trafficking of human body parts is officially condemned by the World Health Organisation, but is the foundation of China’s organ-transplant industry.

A protest in the West against China's

organ-harvesting industry.

Despite PRC claims that organs are ethically sourced from voluntary donors, it has been well documented that Falun Gong practitioners, arrested after the crackdown initiated by China’s then President Jiang Zemin in 1999, were executed in large numbers to extract and sell their organs.

After facing widespread international criticism, the PRC promised years ago to end the practice of extracting organs from convicted criminals, and rely on voluntary organ donation, as do other countries around the world.

However, an independent report released recently by China Tribunal shows that China continues to execute people to harvest their organs, and many of the victims are not even dead when their kidneys, livers, hearts, corneas and other organs are harvested.

New report

It is now clear from the China Tribunal Report that millions of people in China, including Uighurs (a Moslem minority), Tibetans and Christians have been added to the list of prospective victims.

If extradition from Hong Kong becomes a reality, millions more will be added to the list.

Secrecy surrounds this criminal industry, so no official information is available on it. What is certain, however, is that China now has one of the largest organ-transplant capacities in the world.

In Western countries such as Australia, the United States and Great Britain, statistics on organ transplantation are readily available.

In Australia, for example, Transplant Australia reports that, in 2018, there were 1,409 people awaiting an organ transplant, 554 donors and 1544 organ recipients.

Although no official figures are available for China, China Tribunal found that there are somewhere between 60,000 and 90,000 organ transplants in China every year (p35), conducted in 146 registered hospitals, and over 550 additional hospitals that are not registered.

(Registration was based on whether a hospital had 15 beds for liver transplant patients, and an equal number of available intensive-care beds. One thousand hospitals applied for registration.)

China Tribunal’s estimate was based on a conservative estimate of beds in the registered hospitals, together with reported statements by senior surgeons in China’s transplant industry.

The Report said: “In March 2013, Huang Jiefu, the architect of the expansion of the PRC’s transplant capability, told the Guangzhou Daily: ‘Last year [2012] I did over 500 liver transplants.’ …

“In September 2013, Zhu Jiye, director of the Organ Transplant Institute of Peking University, issued a statement: ‘Our hospital conducted 4,000 liver and kidney transplants within a particular year.’ This represents 33 per cent of the total peak of 12,000 transplants acknowledged by the state authorities from this hospital alone.”

When challenged on the source of organs, the PRC has claimed that any suggestion that organs are harvested is malicious propaganda, and that for years it has relied only on voluntary donations of organs (including organs from convicted criminals who have been executed).

This claim is contradicted by many documented statements by former prisoners in the PRC, particularly Falun Gong practitioners and Uighurs, that despite being imprisoned in appalling conditions, selected prisoners had blood and tissue samples forcibly taken before they simply disappeared.

Additionally, telephone callers to hospitals were offered transplants, and even told that if the initial transplant was not successful, another donor would be found within weeks.

A point not clearly made in this Report is that China’s transplant industry has always relied on close cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security, which runs prisons with a population of over 600,000, the Ministry of Justice, which holds 1,650,000 prisoners, the legal system, China’s hospitals and the medical profession.

These connections were discussed in the 2007 report, Bloody Harvest, by two Canadian human-rights lawyers, David Kilgour and David Matas.

The common factor in all these institutions is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which operates within each institution, and imposes party policy on them.

Unlike any Western country, these institutions are all subordinate to the Communist Party.

The expansion of the forced organ- harvesting industry shows that, in the absence of international pressure, the Chinese Communist Party will continue to make money from the most appalling abuses of human rights imaginable, the execution of prisoners and the sale of their organs.