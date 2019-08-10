August 10th 2019

  Buy Issue 3050
Qty:

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY Boris Johnson and the EU: Crash through or just crash

EDITORIAL When will Morrison stamp his authority on his mandate?

CANBERRA OBSERVED A quick peek into the security shadows

ENVIRONMENT When apex predators hit the turbines, think of the clean energy

HUMAN RIGHTS Unalienable rights can be recognised, not made up

SECURITY Australian Signals Directorate comes out of the shadows

RURAL AFFAIRS Distress, economic and societal, pervades Australia

GENDER POLITICS I was America's first non-binary person: It was all a sham

FICTION Mick and the Little Man

HUMOUR Japan G20: Donny meets Jenny

MUSIC Dire tonics: Departure from harmony has proved a flop

CINEMA The Lion King: Remake takes a deeper look

BOOK REVIEW Public enemy No. 1 and his twin, No. 2

BOOK REVIEW In the market with the Angelic Doctor

POETRY

ZEG'S PLACE

Books promotion page

To access this article you will need to login. If you don't have a login subscribe here!


All you need to know about
the wider impact of transgenderism on society.
TRANSGENDER: one shade of grey, 353pp, $39.99


Join email list

Join e-newsletter list
Your cart has 0 items


Subscribe to NewsWeekly

Research Papers



Trending articles

NATIONAL AFFAIRS A Q&A to clarify issues in Cardinal Pell's appeal

COVER STORY Transgender birth certificates: No sex, please, we're Victorian

COVER STORY John Setka, for all his faults, is the perfect scapegoat

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Boris Johnson and the EU: Crash through or just crash

SPECIAL FEATURE Author Rod Dreher brings St Benedict to bear on our decline and fall

FOREIGN AFFAIRS China kills prisoners on an industrial scale to obtain transplant organs

EDITORIAL Laws, sporting bodies, the AHRC: Abolishing women's rights in sport
© Copyright NewsWeekly.com.au 2017
Last Modified:
April 4, 2018, 6:45 pm