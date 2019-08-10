Trending articles

COVER STORY Boris Johnson and the EU: Crash through or just crash
EDITORIAL When will Morrison stamp his authority on his mandate?
CANBERRA OBSERVED A quick peek into the security shadows
ENVIRONMENT When apex predators hit the turbines, think of the clean energy
HUMAN RIGHTS Unalienable rights can be recognised, not made up
SECURITY Australian Signals Directorate comes out of the shadows
RURAL AFFAIRS Distress, economic and societal, pervades Australia
GENDER POLITICS I was America's first non-binary person: It was all a sham
FICTION Mick and the Little Man
HUMOUR Japan G20: Donny meets Jenny
MUSIC Dire tonics: Departure from harmony has proved a flop
CINEMA The Lion King: Remake takes a deeper look
BOOK REVIEW Public enemy No. 1 and his twin, No. 2
BOOK REVIEW In the market with the Angelic Doctor
POETRY
ZEG'S PLACE
NATIONAL AFFAIRS A Q&A to clarify issues in Cardinal Pell's appeal
COVER STORY Transgender birth certificates: No sex, please, we're Victorian
COVER STORY John Setka, for all his faults, is the perfect scapegoat
SPECIAL FEATURE Author Rod Dreher brings St Benedict to bear on our decline and fall
FOREIGN AFFAIRS China kills prisoners on an industrial scale to obtain transplant organs
EDITORIAL Laws, sporting bodies, the AHRC: Abolishing women's rights in sport