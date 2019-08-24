Trending articles

COVER STORY Biological and transgender worldviews are mutually exclusive
CANBERRA OBSERVED Can you have too much of a renewables thing?
FREEDOM OF SPEECH Professor Augusto Zimmermann addresses NCC WA on freedoms
NSW ABORTION BILL Clear and present danger to women's health
RURAL AFFAIRS Land-clearing laws render productive land useless and worthless
NATIONAL AFFAIRS Why an indigenous referendum is misconceived
POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY The post-liberal way: Make good use of the time in the wilderness
ASIAN AFFAIRS Hong Kong defies its obtrusive overlord
SPECIAL FILM REVIEW Danger Close: Australia's fiercest battle of the Vietnam War
HUMOUR Rage against the baked bean
MUSIC Riff wrap: The thing that makes it go 'pop'
CLASSIC CINEMA Dr Strangelove: Helpless fear turned to laughter
BOOK REVIEW The epic awfulness of Mao and his 'isms'
BOOK REVIEW From slave to son of the Church
LETTERS
POETRY
ZEG'S PLACE
COVER STORY Transgender birth certificates: No sex, please, we're Victorian
FOREIGN AFFAIRS Boris Johnson and the EU: Crash through or just crash
FOREIGN AFFAIRS China kills prisoners on an industrial scale to obtain transplant organs
EDITORIAL Laws, sporting bodies, the AHRC: Abolishing women's rights in sport
ENERGY Yallourn early closure more than a mere challenge, Mr Premier
NATIONAL AFFAIRS High power prices lead to more deaths of elderly