GENDER POLITICS

Transgender sport policies are now in Morrison's court/pitch/field

, September 7, 2019

If Prime Minister Scott Morrison is “mystified” at Cricket Australia’s “heavy handed”, “sledgehammer” policies supporting men who identify as women playing in the women’s competition, he should turn his attention to the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and the federal Sex Discrimination Act that together are driving these policies.

Cricket Australia policy follows the recent Guidelines for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people in sport, produced by the AHRC and the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports (CMPPS), and supported by Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck. COMPPS includes all football codes, cricket, netball and tennis, covering 16,000 clubs with 9 million participants.

Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck

Cricket Australia’s new transgender and gender-diverse inclusion policy says that biological males have only to self-identify as female, and reduce their testosterone below a prescribed level for a year, to play in the female elite competition. While strength, stamina or physique can be taken into consideration, advantages remain for natal males.

If biological female players or cricket officials object – or worse, campaign against this inclusion policy – they may be in violation of cricket’s 2018 anti-harassment policy, said to be a requirement of the Sex Discrimination Act. Harass­ment includes “comment” that “an individual or group” finds “insulting”, “offensive”, or “humiliating”.

Disaffected females could also violate cricket’s 2019 Code of Conduct. Players and support personnel can be disciplined if they “criticise” Cricket Australia, the International Cricket Council, state or territory associations, the Big Bash teams or any of cricket’s commercial partners in mainstream or social media.

Penalties can be a reprimand, voluntary community service, counselling, a ban on holding a position with Cricket Australia, a fine, or temporary or permanent suspension.

Cricket Australia seems to believe that biological males lowering their testosterone levels for a year will eliminate their advantage over female players, while the AHRC/COMPPS Guidelines claim there is little evidence that lower testosterone levels continue to provide an advantage to male-to-female players.

To the contrary, endocrinologist and hormone specialist Dr Ramona Krutzik in Brawley, California, says that it would take sex-reassignment surgery (not required by Cricket Australia) and 15 years of continuous androgen suppression to significantly reduce an adult male’s physical advantages. The International Association of Athletics Federations insists “there is no other genetic or biological trait encountered in female athletics that confers such a huge performance advantage” on biological men than testosterone.

A 2010 study in Journal of Sports Science & Medicine of 82 Olympic competitions after 1983 found that men have a 10 per cent advantage in performance records, on average. The smallest is in 800-metre freestyle swimming (5.5 per cent) and the largest is in weightlifting (36.8 per cent).

Five-time grand-slam tennis champion Martina Navratilova recently criticised sporting authorities for allowing “hundreds of athletes” born biological male to achieve “honours as women” in female sports, perhaps earn a small ­fortune and “then reverse [their] decision and go back to making babies.”

The 2015 Iranian national women’s soccer team had eight members who were biological men awaiting sex-reassignment surgery.

The issue goes beyond participation in COMPPS sports. Last year, fans backlashed against public toilets being made gender neutral at Etihad Stadium at the AFL gay pride round.

Can you spot the eight things wrong with this photo?

Fundamentally, these “sledgehammer” corporate policies are being driven by revolutionary changes to anti-discrimination laws, particularly the federal Sex Discrimination Act. Laws are being changed to redefine human sexuality, creating new rights for the few people whose self-defined gender identity has been made a legally protected attribute, over the inherent sex-based rights of everyone else.

The Australian Human Rights Commission, with $16 million from taxpayers, led the campaign for the revolutionary changes in 2013 to the Sex Discrimination Act by Labor Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Building on its achievement, the AHRC is leading the charge to enforce the Act and state and territory gender identity laws in sports, schools, corporate codes of conduct, and more.

If biological women speak out or campaign to defend their inherent right to women’s sports and safe spaces, they face being disciplined or expelled.

When Navratilova described such policies as “insane” and “cheating”, she was vilified, then sacked from the advisory board of the New York-based Athlete Ally, which supports LGBT people in sports. Israel Folau was sacked for a far lesser “offence” – expressing a moral opinion on his social media.

Gender identity laws are directly creating deep conflicts by taking away basic freedoms of speech and association for millions of Australians. Increasingly, they encourage, if not require, corporations to act as “private governments” imposing transgender ideology on their employees and members.

This is becoming a major political issue, with far wider impacts for society than the controversial Safe Schools Coalition transgender schools program.

Now the PM has spoken out, his government needs to deal with nationally divisive gender identity laws and change the Sex Discrimination Act to protect the sex-based rights of women (and men).

The ball is in/on Morrison’s court/pitch/field.

Patrick J. Byrne is national president of the National Civic Council and author of Transgender — One Shade of Grey: the legal consequences for man & woman, schools, sport, politics, democracy (2018).