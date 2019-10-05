CINEMA EXTRA

Unplanned: The movie they don't want you to see

, October 5, 2019

Unplanned is a film adaptation of the book by Abby Johnson, who was clinic director at a Texas Planned Parenthood for eight years until 2009.

Johnson, like many who are pro-choice, thought she was taking the compassionate stance for women.

The September film release in Australia was for a few independent screenings. It was not given general release. There are forces in society, including in Australia, that don’t want the public to know the truth of this corrupt industry.

To see where Unplanned is screening across Australia visit fan-force.com/screenings. You can also organise a screening for your community group by visiting the website fan-force.com/create-screening. It’s a great film and I recommend that everybody on either side of the debate see it.

Like Johnson, I was pro-choice until quite recently, when I started to learn the reality of the abortion laws, the corruption in the industry and the current practice of late-term abortion up to the moment of birth.

Ashley Bratcher plays Johnson. Johnson came from a conservative family and it was while studying psychology that she got into a conversation with Planned Parenthood at her university orientation day.

An upbeat young blonde woman dressed in pink gingham and a cowboy hat convinced her that it was an important service for women. She asserted that it was their goal to make abortions rare. Abby signed up on the spot to work as a volunteer.

During her studies she got pregnant to an abusive partner, a man 10 years older who pressured her to terminate. The experience was traumatic. She didn’t tell her family or talk it through with her partner. She got on with life as if nothing had happened.

While working for Planned Parenthood, she had a second abortion to the same abusive partner via the RU486 pill, thinking it would be a less traumatic option. Young women are told that it will just feel like a heavy period. She was left alone for 12 hours in a hotel room to hemorrhage in excruciating pain and thought she would die. It took eight weeks of painful cramps, bleeding and blood clots before she recovered.

Again, she got on with life and didn’t talk of the experience. Rather, she committed herself to Planned Parenthood with the aim of helping women make their experience less traumatic.

Johnson rose up the ranks quickly at Planned Parenthood, making her way to the position of director, selling abortions. As the youngest director in the organisation’s history, she was under the impression that they were working towards reducing the demand by providing contraception and other options for vulnerable women.

Abortion day at the clinic was every Saturday, and pro-life protesters assembled at the fence to talk to young women. One group was abusive, told women they were baby murderers, dressed as the grim reaper and carried gruesome pictures of dismembered fetuses. The other pro-life group was Coalition for Life, which had an office next door to the clinic. They had a more peaceful and compassionate approach and gathered to pray, reaching out to women to offer them options and assistance.

Johnson won an employee of the year award at a Planned Parenthood conference where the national director announced they wanted to double profits for abortion services, increase services to every day of the week, do abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation, and expand chemically induced abortions.

This was the first red flag for Johnson. She received a warning when she stood up and questioned the plan, pointing out that the company mission statement was to provide sexual and reproductive health care, education and advocacy.

The realisation came that Planned Parenthood had nothing to do with compassion, women’s health or choice. It was purely about profit and, like McDonald’s fries, abortion was Planned Parenthood’s “bread and butter”. This was the actual analogy used by the national director to describe the business.

Employees at Planned Parenthood are not informed of the realities of abortion procedures. Johnson only became aware that Planned Parenthood was not as altruistic as it claimed on the day she was called in to assist with a 13-week surgical termination. The doctor performed an ultrasound-assisted abortion. Many procedures are done without an ultrasound, which can lead to damage to women’s bodies, including perforation of the uterus.

On the ultrasound screen, Johnson could see the baby fighting the doctor’s instruments. This was the wake up call she needed and she quit her job immediately. Deeply traumatised, she broke down and went next door to talk with the Coalition for Life team.

Shortly afterwards she joined the pro-life group on their side of the fence, for which she received a restraining order and a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood. Even though Johnson had done nothing wrong, she got threats. The national director reminded her that Planned Parenthood was one of the most powerful organisations on the planet, with influential lawyers and donors like Bill Gates, George Soros and Warren Buffett.

Abby Johnson won the lawsuit and continues to blow the whistle on Planned Parenthood, which has led to the closure of the Texas clinic and many other clinics around the United States.

