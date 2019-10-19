Trending articles

COVER STORY Greta Thunberg: she's not doing it all on her own
EDITORIAL Time for Australia to rethink the neo-liberal experiment
RURAL AFFAIRS Queensland Labor punishes farmers to placate UNESCO
CANBERRA OBSERVED Morrison's 'positive' globalism has resonance
NSW ABORTION ACT Amendments annul some of the Act's worst excesses
GENDER POLITICS Doctors call for inquiry into childhood gender dysphoria
FOREIGN AFFAIRS Hong Kong's 'software' may be key to its survival
GENDER POLITICS Pornography and the transgender agenda
RIGHTS & FREEDOMS Transgenderism poses biggest threat to religious freedom
OPINION When Maggie (Sanger) met Mickie (Mann)
PHILOSOPHY The element of justice in economic practice, Part 2 of two parts
POPULATION Lifestyles and policies ensure population peril ahead
HUMOUR If atheism is the answer, what was the question?
MUSIC Good, better, Bach: The composer who consistently outdid himself
CINEMA Joker: From a heart in darkness
BOOK REVIEW Hope, more than economics, drives Trump voters
BOOK REVIEW A pushback against visceral unreason
LETTERS
EDITORIAL Gladys Liu controversy ignores reality of China's interference
COVER STORY Federal Government should abolish Renewable Energy Certificates
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM Religious discrimination bill: A litany of questions
VICTORIAN AFFAIRS Tolerance Bill aims to 'eliminate' vilification
CANBERRA OBSERVED NSW Labor caught in Panda's paws doing 'whatever it takes'