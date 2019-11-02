Trending articles

COVER STORY Murray-Darling Basin Plan based on debunked science
CANBERRA OBSERVED What does it take to knock down GetUp?
TECHNOLOGY Beijing's push to dominate world supply of electronics components
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS Hong Kong protestors speak candidly to NCC, as Xi threat calls Tiananmen to mind
LIFE ISSUES Of foetuses and fallacies
LIFE ISSUES To hold the hand ... an answer to euthanasia
LIFE ISSUES Melbourne and Brisbane on the march
QUEENSLAND AFA/NCC forum addresses euthanasia legislation
THE ENVIRONMENT Fresh visit to the Great Barrier Reef in its death throes
COLD WAR HISTORY Was the Vietnam War worth fighting?
HUMOUR England United, and all that ... but with Hume?
MUSIC Usage and abusage: Words what got rhythm
CINEMA AND CULTURE The mirror of villainy
BOOK REVIEW Eclectic example of genre of decline
BOOK REVIEW Brief battle a model for combined arms
LETTERS
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ABC survey finds majority agree there is unfair discrimination against religious Australians
EDITORIAL Gladys Liu controversy ignores reality of China's interference
COVER STORY Greta Thunberg: she's not doing it all on her own
RURAL AFFAIRS Queensland Labor punishes farmers to placate UNESCO
COVER STORY Federal Government should abolish Renewable Energy Certificates
VICTORIAN AFFAIRS Tolerance Bill aims to 'eliminate' vilification
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM Religious discrimination bill: A litany of questions
CANBERRA OBSERVED NSW Labor caught in Panda's paws doing 'whatever it takes'