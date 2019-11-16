CANBERRA OBSERVED

Struggle is on not to let censorship have the last word

, November 16, 2019

Scott Morrison faces decisions on not one but two important freedoms that are under threat in Australia – freedom of religion and freedom of the press.

Both will be a test of Mr Morrison’s prime ministership and will in large part determine his legacy to Australian society.

In terms of the first issue, much has already been written, and it will be intri­guing to see how firm Mr Morrison is in defending Australians’ right to practice their religion – not just in the confines of their homes and chapels and synagogues and other places of worship, but in the public square as well.

This is because radical secularists want to marginalise people of faith, particularly Christians, and prevent them having a say on any matters of public policy.

Mr Morrison is Australia’s first practicing evangelical Christian, and he has a coterie of friends in the Parliament who share his faith. This is a surprising development in Australian society, much of which is virulently anti-Christian, particularly in the universities, the public service and the ABC.

It is also a difficult balancing act, with big business reacting against proposals to allow employees to hold views contrary to their strict policies on gender.

Mr Morrison’s attachment to the importance of a free press is likely to be not as strong, and yet the two issues – freedom of religion and freedom of the press – are actually connected.

Former Prime Minister John Howard used to quote what he believed were the three pillars of Australian democracy: the democratically elected Parliament, an independent judiciary, and a free press.

To his credit, although Mr Howard copped enormous criticism from journalists, he was always respectful of their right to criticise him.

Mr Morrison, on the other hand, is perhaps a more skeptical politician, and has been accused of being dismissive of the media in terms of ignoring questions that he considers to be “inside the Canberra bubble”.

When he was (a highly successful) immigration and border protection minister, Mr Morrison was generally and intentionally uncooperative with journalists seeking information on the asylum seekers and the like.

His operation to keep boats out of the country was based on preventing journalists getting public sympathy for asylum seekers, and he enlisted the bureaucrats in keeping a tight lid on sharing information.

However, the same bureaucrats who assisted Mr Morrison in managing the media during his time as border protection minister are now the cause of an uprising of the media against the Government.

And it is not just the ABC and Fairfax, but News Limited running the campaign against the Government.

Several ABC journalists and one News Limited journalist (Annika Smethurst) have been the subject of raids by the Australian Federal Police allegedly over national security issues, and still face prosecution and perhaps jail for publishing material that bureaucrats say constitute “official secrets”.

All the major news organisations late last month decided as one to print front pages of all national newspapers with the stories purported to be Freedom of Information requests, entirely redacted.

The Right to Know coalition, of which the ABC is also a member, is behind the campaign, calling for the decriminalisation of “public interest” journalism, and greater protection for the media and whistleblowers.

Mr Morrison has so far tried to be balanced in his response to the campaign.

“We’ll always believe in the freedom of the press,” he said. “It’s an important part of our freedoms as a liberal democracy.”

“[But we] also believe in the rule of law and that no one is above it, including me or anyone else, any journalist, or anyone else.”

And therein lies the problem.

Increasingly, governments, egged on by the bureaucracy, make laws that restrict the free press, and more and more things are off limits because of supposed national security concerns.

Often these concerns are just public servants, politicians and others trying to avoid scrutiny.

But journalists themselves do not escape scot-free in terms of censorship, and muffling of voices and blacking-out views.

The ABC has made an art form of keeping all conservative commentators and producers off its programs, as well as restricting mainstream views from its programs.

The Conversation, an online publication largely funded by the universities (and therefore the taxpayer), recently decided to ban any opinion that is deemed to be skeptical in the climate-change debate.

In other words, no debate, at all: The Conversation has become a monologue.

Freedom of the press is indeed a precious freedom of enormous value to society, but journalists and the people who run news organisations have to be more careful not to become censors themselves.