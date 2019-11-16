Trending articles

COVER STORY Extinction Rebellion: So, it's goodnight to us and a big welcome to mega-bucks
EDITORIAL A second chance to secure Australia's future
FOREIGN AFFAIRS Early UK election will be another Brexit vote
CANBERRA OBSERVED Struggle is on not to let censorship have the last word
GENDER POLITICS Children are being given drugs that are dangerous even for elite athletes
NATIONAL AFFAIRS Thoroughbreds are literally racing for their lives
POLITICAL COMMENTARY Tony Abbott continues faithful to the broad Liberal church
MILITARY HISTORY Timor-Leste a free nation 20 years after INTERFET
CLIMATE SCIENCE V XR Is a tipping point close or is the emergency contrived?
RENEWABLE ENERGY Whatever happened to the World Solar Challenge?
ASIAN AFFAIRS How long has China's Red Dynasty really got?
HUMOUR Vote 1 for the Troposphere
MUSIC Genre fatigue: Jazz rock arrived with a bang, left with a whisper
CINEMA Terminator: Dark Fate: The heart that makes us human
CINEMA Ride Like a Girl: Celebrating family, faith and fortitude
BOOK REVIEW Quirky look at grand-scale egoism
BOOK REVIEW Clear critique of flaws of globalism
POETRY
LETTERS
COVER STORY Murray-Darling Basin Plan based on debunked science
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ABC survey finds majority agree there is unfair discrimination against religious Australians
COVER STORY Greta Thunberg: she's not doing it all on her own
RURAL AFFAIRS Queensland Labor punishes farmers to placate UNESCO
EDITORIAL Time for Australia to rethink the neo-liberal experiment
VICTORIAN AFFAIRS Tolerance Bill aims to 'eliminate' vilification