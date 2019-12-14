December 14th 2019

  Buy Issue 3059
Qty:

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY A myriad transformations effected by one birth

VICTORIAN POLITICS Andrews hacks away at another way of life and source of jobs

CANBERRA OBSERVED Labor must own up to why it took the thrashing it got

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Hong Kong voters reject Beijing and its proxies

LIFE AND FAMILY On the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, how are we doing?

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS Brexit: Quintessentially British party politics

OBITUARY Fr Paul Stenhouse: The thoughtful editor for the 'ordinary' reader

OBITUARY Vale David Milne, paragon of loyalty and perseverance

ASIAN AFFAIRS Taiwan and Hong Kong: Pawns in a bigger game

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS How and why the U.S. should stop financing China's bad actors

HUMOUR You can't stop the music, Paddy

MUSIC 2020 foresight: A musical odyssey

CLASSIC CINEMA North by Northwest: The immaculately produced nightmare

BOOK REVIEW Truncated truths for post-truth times

BOOK REVIEW Food for a summer immersion program

POETRY

LETTERS

Books promotion page
FONT SIZE:

FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Hong Kong voters reject Beijing and its proxies


by Peter Westmore

News Weekly, December 14, 2019

In a decisive expression of the popular will, the people of Hong Kong have voted overwhelmingly to support pro-democracy candidates in local government elections, defeating pro-Beijing candidates decisively.

Pro-democracy supporters are exultant
at the result of the elections.

The local government elections are for the lower tier of government in Hong Kong, below the Legislative Council where laws are enacted. Traditionally, these positions have been dominated by pro-Beijing supporters, backed by big business in Hong Kong.

The turnout of votes has traditionally been relatively low. In the 2015 election, previously the largest in Hong Kong, 47 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot. In the elections held on November 24 this year, over 71 per cent of enrolled voters cast a ballot.

There has also been a large increase in the number of people enrolled to vote, many of them young people voting for the first time.

This year, there were 4.13 million registered voters, while in 2015 there were only 3.12 million registered voters in all the contested seats.

Shortly before the elections, a police operation encircled the Polytechnic University, and attacked students who had taken refuge there. Hundreds of student activists were arrested.

Because many people in Hong Kong work on Sunday, polling booths were open from 7.30am until 10.30pm, to give all voters a chance to cast their ballots.

At many polling booths, squads of armed police were in attendance, but there were virtually no incidents and there was no violence, in contrast to the increasingly violent confrontations between police and protesters over the previous six months.

Masked police

Interestingly, photos showed police outside polling booths wearing masks, although the wearing of masks has been made illegal for civilians.

At stake in the elections were 452 positions as district councillors, and the size of the landslide became apparent early in counting.

The day after the election, the English-language South China Morning Post said that pro-democracy candidates had won 344 seats, compared to just 58 for pro-Beijing candidates and 41 independents.

Seventeen of the 18 district councils where voting was complete will have a pro-democracy majority.

The results of the polls will have knock-on effects on the election of the Chief Executive, as about 10 per cent of the electoral college come from the district councils.

Many Western journalists in Hong Kong had accepted Beijing’s line that the violence associated with pro-democracy protests, which have caused paralysis to parts of the city and damaged business confidence, would undermine the pro-democracy vote.

However, the people of Hong Kong have clearly shown that they put responsibility for the violence directly at the feet of the police, of the Beijing-appointed Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, and of Beijing itself, which has called for harsher measures to deal with the protesters.

An inevitable casualty of the violence, followed by the popular vote, will be Carrie Lam, whose position now is untenable.

The South China Morning Post said: “The tsunami of disaffection among voters was clear across the board, as pan-democrats rode the wave to win big in poor and rich neighbourhoods, in both protest-prone and non protest-afflicted districts, and in downtown areas as well as the suburbs.”

The size of the swing against Beijing’s candidates was clear early in the count. The pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), which fielded 179 candidates and controlled local government in Hong Kong, won only about 25 seats.

Recriminations commenced almost immediately.

Former district councillor Alice Mak, of the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, speaking of her defeat, says the Carrie Lam administration was partly to blame.

“The Government’s poor governance has given rise to many public grievances. In the election campaign, pro-government candidates have been unfairly treated. This is a very important reason,” she said.

In the immediate aftermath of its election rout, Beijing was uncharacteristically silent.

After denouncing the protests and showing the chaos in Hong Kong in the run-up to the election, the government-controlled media was completely silent on the election outcome.

One result of the election is that the possibility of China moving to occupy Hong Kong has been substantially reduced, at least in the short term.

Beijing now knows that the people of Hong Kong, both those born on the mainland and those born in Hong Kong, many of whom are young, will fight to prevent the city’s autonomy being further undermined.

Following the election, pro-democracy activists have repeated their five demands, including an independent inquiry into police violence during the past six months of protests, direct elections for all positions on the Legislative Council (Legco), and direct election of the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

So far, the Chinese-appointed Govern­ment of Hong Kong has been unresponsive to the people’s demands.



























All you need to know about
the wider impact of transgenderism on society.
TRANSGENDER: one shade of grey, 353pp, $39.99


Join email list

Join e-newsletter list
Your cart has 0 items


Subscribe to NewsWeekly

Research Papers



Trending articles

COVER STORY Murray-Darling Basin Plan based on debunked science

NATIONAL AFFAIRS Cardinal Pell's appeal to go to High Court

COVER STORY Extinction Rebellion: So, it's goodnight to us and a big welcome to mega-bucks

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ABC survey finds majority agree there is unfair discrimination against religious Australians

South Park Calls Out Transgender Takeover of Women's Sports

EDITORIAL A second chance to secure Australia's future

TECHNOLOGY Beijing's push to dominate world supply of electronics components
© Copyright NewsWeekly.com.au 2017
Last Modified:
April 4, 2018, 6:45 pm