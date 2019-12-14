Trending articles

COVER STORY A myriad transformations effected by one birth
VICTORIAN POLITICS Andrews hacks away at another way of life and source of jobs
CANBERRA OBSERVED Labor must own up to why it took the thrashing it got
FOREIGN AFFAIRS Hong Kong voters reject Beijing and its proxies
LIFE AND FAMILY On the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, how are we doing?
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS Brexit: Quintessentially British party politics
OBITUARY Fr Paul Stenhouse: The thoughtful editor for the 'ordinary' reader
OBITUARY Vale David Milne, paragon of loyalty and perseverance
ASIAN AFFAIRS Taiwan and Hong Kong: Pawns in a bigger game
U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS How and why the U.S. should stop financing China's bad actors
HUMOUR You can't stop the music, Paddy
MUSIC 2020 foresight: A musical odyssey
CLASSIC CINEMA North by Northwest: The immaculately produced nightmare
BOOK REVIEW Truncated truths for post-truth times
BOOK REVIEW Food for a summer immersion program
POETRY
LETTERS
To access this article you will need to login. If you don't have a login subscribe here!
Join e-newsletter list
COVER STORY Murray-Darling Basin Plan based on debunked science
NATIONAL AFFAIRS Cardinal Pell's appeal to go to High Court
COVER STORY Extinction Rebellion: So, it's goodnight to us and a big welcome to mega-bucks
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ABC survey finds majority agree there is unfair discrimination against religious Australians
South Park Calls Out Transgender Takeover of Women's Sports
EDITORIAL A second chance to secure Australia's future
TECHNOLOGY Beijing's push to dominate world supply of electronics components