GENDER POLITICS

In trans Newspeak, parental consent is a 'hurdle'

, January 25, 2020

Across the Western world the adoption of transgender laws has progressed at an astounding pace over the last few years. Transgender marriage laws (usually referred to as same-sex marriage laws), anti-discrimination laws, birth and marriage registration laws, have given not only legal recognition but protected status to self-chosen gender identity over biological sexual identity: that is, heterosexual, gay, lesbian, bisexual.

The cover of the Denton's report.

How has this happened so rapidly? Where was the consultation with the vast majority who are not transgender on what the consequences are for them?

A recent Report, the collaborative work of Dentons (perhaps the world’s largest law firm), the Thomas Reuters Foundation (a corporate foundation of global media giant Thomas Reuters), and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Youth & Student Organisation (IGLYO), details the strategies used to bring about these legislative changes so rapidly.

The aspect of the Report that is most concerning is the focus on minors. The title alone is alarming: “Only Adults? Good Practices in Legal Gender Recognition for Youth”. Although the Report deals with specific strategies and tactics that have proved successful for expanding transgender policies and power generally, the ultimate aim is to extend the power to children to choose their gender without needing their parents’ consent.

Thus the Report recommends:

Eliminate the minimum age requirement. Where legal recognition procedures require prior medical treatment or investigation, these are often only available at the legal age of maturity and thus discriminate based on the age of the applicant. In other cases, where there is no medical requirement, minors are barred from legal recognition unless they have parental authorisation. This remains a huge hurdle for young trans people who are yet to reach the age of maturity. (p15)

Guarantee full legal recognition of a person’s self-defined gender identity in a quick, transparent and accessible way … No barriers should render the procedure inaccessible. If a young trans person cannot fulfil certain requirements, for example an age requirement, they should not be barred from having their gender identity recognised. (p15)

De-medicalise the campaign, which means separating the legal gender recognition process from public association with medical treatment or diagnoses … This … means minors may be more likely to be able to access the processes, as one of the reasons often cited by opponents and critics in such countries for denying such access to minors is that young people should not have irreversible surgeries until they are of the age of maturity. Activists have sought to educate the public that legal gender recognition is a purely civil process. (pp18–19)

This is really a war on parents and their children. The Report refers to parents not being supportive of or opposing or not consenting to their child’s changing its sexual identity as an “obstacle”, a “difficulty” and requiring parental consent as a “huge hurdle”.

It is advocating child agency by treating the child or young person as having the capacity to make these sorts of life-changing decisions for themselves. It is supplanting parents with school counsellors, psychologists or other health professionals who will “support” the child in deciding on its sexual identity.

Children and young people are vulnerable. They lack the capacity to understand the consequences of life-changing decisions such as hormone treatment that may lead to infertility or to double mastectomies at age 16. Parents are the first responsible adults who are there to help and guide them. It is an abandonment of societies’ duty of care to children and young people to allow them to make decisions that have serious risks for their long-term health and welfare without their parents’ guidance.

The adoption of child agency or child self-determination in relation to gender identity also erodes child safety principles. This was clearly described at a recent Women’s Human Rights Campaign (WHRC) Conference. The obvious example is school policies that allow boys who self-identify as girls access to the girls’ toilets, change rooms, showers and school camp accommodation, creating an inherently dangerous situation for girls and overriding their right to privacy.

Child safety and protection for children and young people must be the first concern. The Government has a responsibility for the protection of children.

Rather than abandoning children and young people to make their own decisions about their gender identity, a full, wide-ranging parliamentary inquiry would be the best forum for proper consideration of why there has been a rapid increase in the numbers of children and young people reported to be suffering from gender dysphoria and into medical “best practice” in gender transitioning of children and young people.