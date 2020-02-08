POETRY News Weekly
, February 8, 2020
BREAKING UP CAMP
(Prophecy in a supermarket)
When nations clash at last, what will I do?
I’ve never changed a washer or a fuse;
I’ll just get caught – like someone on the news –
Simply the worst, and out in public view!
It’ll all start the day I’ve lost the glue …
Or string … or socks to suit those dreadful shoes
(I never liked them – didn’t even choose …)
Still … in a crisis, I suppose … they’re new!
Windows will burst, the phones will barely work …
No Twinings! Can’t they see, no one will win?
Is this the way our messes will be solved? –
Just rockets – shouting – everyone berserk –
I’ll need some Aspro, thinking of the din …
O, yes! then horsemen, as God gets involved.
Andrew Huntley