News Weekly, February 8, 2020

BREAKING UP CAMP (Prophecy in a supermarket) When nations clash at last, what will I do?

I’ve never changed a washer or a fuse;

I’ll just get caught – like someone on the news –

Simply the worst, and out in public view!

It’ll all start the day I’ve lost the glue …

Or string … or socks to suit those dreadful shoes

(I never liked them – didn’t even choose …)

Still … in a crisis, I suppose … they’re new!

Windows will burst, the phones will barely work …

No Twinings! Can’t they see, no one will win?

Is this the way our messes will be solved? –

Just rockets – shouting – everyone berserk –

I’ll need some Aspro, thinking of the din …

O, yes! then horsemen, as God gets involved. Andrew Huntley

















































