CANBERRA OBSERVED Political promises on the Never Never never never work well for the nation

Political promises on the Never Never never never work well for the nation

, March 7, 2020

Political promises in contemporary politics are characterised not just by their grandiosity but by the fact that they never need to be actually delivered.

Hence Federal Labor has joined the international chorus of virtue signalling by solemnly pledging for Australia to produce net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But Labor won’t say how or at what cost to the Australian economy.

The year 2050 is approximately 10 federal elections from now, several changes of government – a period of roughly a quarter of the time Australia has been a nation to date. It is literally a promise on the Never Never.

To put it another way, when President John F. Kennedy pledged to the American people in 1962 to put a man on the moon within a decade, that promise was fulfilled within seven years.

Politically correct moral sentiment, or “signalling virtue”, has become more important than actually doing something or even the most sensible thing.

In the case of Anthony Albanese’s promise, the “doing” will become somebody else’s problem to implement should he actually become prime minister. No matter that, in the meantime, enormous damage would be wreaked on the Australian economy.

The Coalition Government has described Labor’s policy as “reckless and irresponsible”.

“We would never be as reckless and irresponsible as Anthony Albanese was … copying the reckless and irresponsible approach by Bill Shorten in the lead-up to the last election, where he put forward targets without any costings,” Senate Leader Mathias Cormann said. “[This is] without any assessment of the impact on jobs, on electricity prices, and even without any assessment of the impact on global emissions.”

However, Labor’s zero emissions promise is actually worse than reckless because it will insist on imposing direct and ongoing pain on Australia’s mining, agriculture and on what is left of its manufacturing industries for no apparent benefit. It is an anti-growth, anti-jobs policy.

Zero net emissions by 2050 has become an international buzz phrase in recent times. To date, 398 “cities” have declared they will “meet” the target. Seventy countries have also jumped on the bandwagon.

Prominent British journalist and conservative blogger Melanie Phillips recently wrote a piece entitled the “Real Western Civilisation Emergency”, in which she warns of the broader political campaign aimed at undermining and overthrowing the world’s capitalist economies.

“The ‘climate emergency’, which we are told threatens the imminent collapse of civilisation and the extinction of humanity, is a dogma being enforced by a culturally totalitarian tyranny,” Phillips wrote.

“[It is] threatening the living standards of millions, permitting no challenge, and wrecking the livelihoods and reputations of any who dares dissent. It has been created by a repudiation of science, humanity and reason: the very markers of modernity and the West. This is the real emergency.”

Philips quotes the founder of Greenpeace, Dr Patrick Moore, who saw the light and repudiated his green beliefs. He suggested that, after the failure of Soviet communism, progressivists used green language to cloak agendas that had more to do with anti-capitalism than with the science of ecology or the environment.

“That certainly corresponds with the real agenda of Extinction Rebellion, a leak from whose computer database revealed that its aims include ‘to build structure, community and test prototypes in preparation for the coming structural collapse of the regimes of Western democracies’ – now seen as inevitable due to stored-up crisis. Thus preparing a foundation to transform society and resist fascism/other extremes. This includes creating Rising from the Wreckage – a citizens’ assembly based on sortition [random selection].”

If indeed the world needs to move away from fossil fuels and to reduce emissions, the answer will surely lie in technological advances that can produce alternative sources of base-load power.

Many countries around the world are investing heavily in such technologies, including Australia.

That also seems to be the policy that Prime Minister Scott Morrison favours. He says he wants a climate-change policy developed from the “sensible centre”.

The alternative would be disastrous for Australia.