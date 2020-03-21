POETRY



A BITTER CUP

, March 21, 2020

A lone old man shuffles along,

oblivious to all others on the busy city street;

His destination visible across a grassy reserve

– a familiar park-bench seat.

But wait, let’s look again, he’s not really all that old,

another glance reveals one quite young.

His reality in decline as fate casts

his aging body to society’s lowest rung.

Clinging to his few valued possessions

hidden away discretely in green garbage bags;

A last tangible link to the world’s materialism

not evident in his clothed rags.

Existing in a world of black and white shadows,

all creation’s colours have retreated;

He sprawls out on the bench, half-sitting, half-lying,

as though not deserving to be normally seated.

Now ignored by a stream of passing workers,

raising from these barely a cursory glance;

People he once would have proudly led in commerce

– his leadership long passed its chance.

Eventually produced is something enclosed in brown paper

providing the contents with an anonymous mask;

The owner quickly and surreptitiously sliding to his lips

the ubiquitous glass flask.

More upmarket than the deadly “white lady”,

but homage still paid as it’s consumed,

To the feared Korsakoffs syndrome

and countless sad folk in its wake left doomed.

No garden enclosed home awaits,

no deserved relaxing swim in a tiled backyard tub;

Just a line-up in a crowded homeless shelter

for a bed and some sustaining grub.

A tragic never-ending cycle to be repeated

each and every new day without fail;

Until inevitable death releases

the addicted captive from an earthly gaol.

Graeme Payne