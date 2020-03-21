POETRY News Weekly
, March 21, 2020
A BITTER CUP
A lone old man shuffles along,
oblivious to all others on the busy city street;
His destination visible across a grassy reserve
– a familiar park-bench seat.
But wait, let’s look again, he’s not really all that old,
another glance reveals one quite young.
His reality in decline as fate casts
his aging body to society’s lowest rung.
Clinging to his few valued possessions
hidden away discretely in green garbage bags;
A last tangible link to the world’s materialism
not evident in his clothed rags.
Existing in a world of black and white shadows,
all creation’s colours have retreated;
He sprawls out on the bench, half-sitting, half-lying,
as though not deserving to be normally seated.
Now ignored by a stream of passing workers,
raising from these barely a cursory glance;
People he once would have proudly led in commerce
– his leadership long passed its chance.
Eventually produced is something enclosed in brown paper
providing the contents with an anonymous mask;
The owner quickly and surreptitiously sliding to his lips
the ubiquitous glass flask.
More upmarket than the deadly “white lady”,
but homage still paid as it’s consumed,
To the feared Korsakoffs syndrome
and countless sad folk in its wake left doomed.
No garden enclosed home awaits,
no deserved relaxing swim in a tiled backyard tub;
Just a line-up in a crowded homeless shelter
for a bed and some sustaining grub.
A tragic never-ending cycle to be repeated
each and every new day without fail;
Until inevitable death releases
the addicted captive from an earthly gaol.
Graeme Payne