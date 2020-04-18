CANBERRA OBSERVED

The very young can still be 'taken care of' during the covid19 outbreak

, April 18, 2020

As the covid19 pandemic cripples the world economy and causes unprecedented social dislocation and disruption, opportunistic bureaucrats and politicians are using the crisis to ram through pet policies.

Freedoms are being removed; new laws being introduced with little or no debate; and officials make up their own rules imposing them on citizens without any mandate.

Some actions by over-zealous police and officials have been absurd but in the long term relatively harmless, such as incidents in Australia where police have fined a man for eating a kebab in a park or a young woman for taking a driving lesson with her mother.

Others are more sinister, particularly seemingly internationally coordinated efforts to secure the greatest number of ongoing abortions and even to widen the practice during the pandemic.

Of course, the irony of the apparent urgent need to terminate human beings as part of the effort to saves human beings from covid19 seems to get lost in the reporting.

In mid-March, the New Zealand Parliament passed a bill to decriminalise abortion and allow women to choose a termination right up to birth.

Significantly, an earlier plan to put the issue to a public referendum was abandoned during the proceedings.

Voting to remove the procedure from the country’s Crimes Act changed a law that had been in force since 1977. Previously, two doctors were required to approve an abortion – and this could only happen if there was “serious danger” to the pregnant woman’s health.

The bill passed by 68 votes to 51.

In the United States, abortion remains an essential service in numerous states under siege from the covid19 pandemic, including New York, New Jersey, and Michigan.

In New York, where abortion is big business, the New York Times editorial board twisted itself into a knot to make it clear that abortion was the first priority: “This crisis has underscored the need for greater access to reproductive health care.”

In England, women have been given the green light to have home abortions during the outbreak without needing to travel to a clinic.

The new guidance means that women can access abortion care while also following the British Government’s advice relating to the covid19 outbreak, which advises residents only to leave their homes for very limited purposes.

Women and girls wanting to terminate an early pregnancy were first told the service would be available but that decision was then retracted.

More recently, the UK Government has decided patients can take two pills at home instead of going to a clinic, to avoid exposure to covid19.

In typically jaundiced reporting, the BBC declared that charities “had been worried” that women who want an abortion but have underlying health conditions would put themselves at risk to have the procedure or turn to dangerous alternatives. Apparently no charities had an alternate view.

And of course, in Australia, The Guardian fretted about the inability for women to procure late-term abortions during the pandemic.

Travel restrictions and isolation requirements due to covid19 have left doctors unable to fly interstate to perform “later gestation abortions”, prompting an urgent call for assistance, The Guardian reported.

The travel restrictions had especially affected a later gestation clinic in Victoria, which provides services to women whose lives may be at risk by continuing with the pregnancy or in cases of severe fetal abnormalities, according to the “national not-for-profit” sexual and reproductive health organisation Marie Stopes.

Marie Stopes Australia’s director of policy, Jacquie O’Brien, told The Guardian that doctors for this clinic were based in South Australia and flew to Victoria.

“Unfortunately they are not able to any more, due to restrictions on the South Australian side, as they would need to quarantine for 14 days,” O’Brien said. “So, we have decreased the gestation limit from 24 weeks to 20 weeks.”

Clearly many mainstream media organisations and politicians in collaboration with providers and activist groups are using the crisis to make sure there is no let-up in their crusade to ensure women have access to “reproductive rights”.