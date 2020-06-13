June 13th 2020

CANBERRA OBSERVED
Labor in box seat for Eden-Monaro by-election


by NW Contributor

News Weekly, June 13, 2020

By conventional political wisdom and precedent, Labor should be a shoo-in to win the Eden-Monaro by-election on July 4. It will definitely be an electorate mood test, and also happens to be Anthony Albanese’s first as leader of the party.

Eden-Monaro is a classic bellwether marginal seat, regularly going with the government of the day at general elections, always difficult to win, and hard to hold.

The electorate is large (almost 42,000 square kilometres) and very diverse, ranging from the Snowy Mountains to South Coast NSW and is made up of many small towns each with its own issues often not related to other parts of the electorate.

The goat don't vote;
if it did, it would vote Greens.

How voters will view the current political climate will be fascinating.

Will they stand by the Morrison Coalition Government, which has acted decisively in response to the covid19 pandemic but which has, by that very response, also destructively intervened in the economy, causing many businesses to shrink and close, and unemployment to skyrocket?

A loss for Albanese would be a heavy blow to his long-term chances of leading the party back to government. Certainly, excuses would be made about the exceptional circumstances of the by-election, but it would reinforce existing doubts about Albanese’s ability to sell a cohesive Labor policy.

On the other hand, the government of the day has not won a seat in a federal by-election from the opposition in 100 years. Even when it last did so, in the seat of Kalgoorlie in 1920, that particular by-election occurred in the unusual circumstances of the sitting member unsuccessfully re-contesting after having previously been expelled from the House of Representatives for sedition.

By-elections tend to be treated as opportunities for voters to “send a message” mid-term rather than a tick of approval to the government of the day.

And because mid-term retiring local members decide to up and leave often for selfish reasons rather than serve the term they were elected to serve, by-elections are generally seen as an inconvenience.

In the current Eden-Monaro situation, a popular and hard-working Labor MP – Mike Kelly, who had held the seat from 2007 except for one term – was forced to retire from politics because of ill health.

Kelly, a military veteran, should have been made a frontbencher but was squeezed out by Labor factions who still put talent and experience behind blind loyalty to the factional chiefs.

Research from the Parliamentary Library found that between 1949 and 2017, there was an average swing at by-elections towards the opposition of 3.8 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, reinforcing the likelihood of Labor holding the seat.

Adding to the mix, the early pre-selection process for the Liberal Party and the Nationals has been unseemly and messy, with two high-profile candidates in NSW Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro and NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance both flirting with and then abandoning bids to stand.

Kelly almost lost to Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs at the last election.

Kotvojs, who has seen off the two high-profile candidates to win pre-selection for the Liberals, achieved a 2 per cent swing to the Government at last year’s election, and came within 850 votes of winning the seat.

Labor has pre-selected someone who was not even a member of the party, Bega Mayor Kristy McBain. However, she is expected to poll strongly for Labor in the coastal part of the electorate.

Albanese has made several visits to the electorate already, including making a beeline for Cobargo, the town where locals excoriated Scott Morrison when he unexpectedly visited with a media pack during the bushfire calamity at Christmastime.

Television images of Cobargo townsfolk (695 of whom are voters) abusing the Prime Minister while another townsperson lead a goat through the main street of the village did not reveal that Cobargo always votes strongly Labor and Green in any case.

Mr Morrison is unlikely to return to Cobargo as he campaigns to win the seat, but nevertheless the Liberal Party is putting in a big effort to shake off 100 years of history.



























