POST-COVID19 ECONOMY

Technology Roadmap will put us on a road to nowhere

, June 13, 2020

Technology Investment Roadmap prioritises emissions reduction

First goal is to reduce hydrogen production costs to $2 a kilogram

Priority should be to lower power costs, not speculate on technology

With low-cost, reliable energy the key to Australian manufacturing reversing the economic damage inflicted by the forced covid19 shutdown, will the Federal Government’s Technology Roadmap help?

The “Technology Investment Roadmap Discussion Paper: A framework to accelerate low-emissions technologies” released in May prioritises reducing carbon-dioxide emissions over low-cost, reliable energy.

The paper says: “Technology will underpin the long-term emissions reductions required in Australia and globally.” The first specific goal of the roadmap “will be producing hydrogen at below $2 per kilogram”. According to the International Energy Agency, hydrogen production costs in Australia in 2018 were nearly $22 per kilogram.

A half-billion dollar National Hydrogen Strategy aims to support its use, as a fuel, “initially in the industrial, mining and heavy transport sectors, and later in other sectors”. At present, 95 per cent of hydrogen fuel is produced from wood or fossil fuels.

The Government “will need to make strategic investments … now … [in negative emissions technologies] including in carbon capture and biosequestration at scale ... if the global goal of limiting warming to well below two degrees is to be met”, the paper states. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a hugely expensive exercise in futility and the agricultural industry for one, will feel the brunt of mandated CCS.

The paper continues: “Government investments in driving down the costs of storage technologies such as large-scale batteries and pumped hydro will realise benefits beyond 2030.”

Pumped hydro does not actually create additional base-load power, it is just a very expensive way to pump water uphill in times of low electricity demand to generate power in high-demand times. One and a half days’ of battery backup for a renewables-based grid is estimated to cost $6.5 trillion according to Industry Super Australia.

Furthermore, the Government will “continue to reduce the emissions intensity of our growing agricultural exports”. This will further imperil an agricultural sector already in dire straits from unsustainably high water prices, deregulation, cheap imports and draconian land-clearing laws.

Short-term plans include “integrating record investment in renewables to support affordability, security and reliability” (so far our world’s-fastest adoption of renewables has nearly doubled power prices); and “reducing methane emissions to increase agricultural productivity” – which presumably means cutting livestock numbers. How does that improve productivity?

The technology roadmap will be presented at the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow (now postponed one year until November 2021), where pressure will be exerted on nations to sign up to net-zero emissions.

If our Government fronts up to this United Nations climate conference, it risks signing us up to usurping our sovereignty and endangering every Australian’s livelihood. Furthermore, it will threaten our economic recovery from the covid19 shutdown by either agreeing to net-zero emissions, or to Australia’s own “Technology Roadmap” version of it. The Saltbush Club has said: “Net Zero – like [the covid19] lockdown, but permanent.”

Despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s assertion that he will reduce emissions “without a carbon tax [or] putting up electricity prices [and] without shutting down traditional industries upon which regional Australians depend for their very livelihood”, Australia already has a carbon (dioxide) tax in the form of an emissions trading scheme, legislated under Malcolm Turnbull on the last sitting day of December 2015.

As economics writer Alan Kohler wrote in The Australian on May 23, 2016, about the legislation that was about to come into effect on July 1, 2016: “It is, in short, a classic cap-and-trade ETS, similar in effect to the one legislated by the ALP in 2011.”

So, the Government is disingenuous and is not technology agnostic (as repeatedly claimed) but has legislated financial penalties for fossil-fuelled power generators and energy-intensive industries, which are required to purchase renewable energy certificates, forcing up power prices for everyone, shutting business and industry down and destabilising the grid with a flood of subsidised, intermittent renewables.

AGL Energy was fined $2.99 million in 2018 for inadvertently failing to surrender the required certificates on time.

The Government should ignore previous climate agreements, not attend COP26, concentrate on assisting the build of new coal (and gas) power stations and a domestic gas reserve with a fixed low domestic gas price and remove all subsidies to renewables and punitive “clean” energy certificates. This will reduce energy costs now to energise our manufacturing capacity and pull Australia out of the covid19-sparked economic mire.