RURAL AFFAIRS

Murray Rail Project mired in debt and corruption

, June 27, 2020

Murray Basin Rail Project could cost double the budgeted $440 million

Rail upgrades essential but gauge standardisation questionable

Auditor-General says project “not yet achieving the outcomes expected”

The Murray Basin Rail Project (MBRP), which aims to upgrade and standardise 1,055 kilometres of rail lines in Victoria’s northwest, linking freight trains to the ports of Geelong and Portland, has been variously described as a “monumental stuff-up” and a “debacle”.

The $440 million joint state and federal government project ($220 million each) was announced in 2014 and was meant to be completed by the end of 2018. The five-stage project would convert the Yelta (near Mildura) to Dunolly line, Ouyen to Murrayville line, Manangatang to Maryborough and Korong Vale to Sea Lake lines from broad (1600 millimetre-wide rail lines specific to Victoria) to the standard-gauge (1435mm) lines used predominantly in the other states (excepting Queensland – 1067mm gauge), convert the Maryborough to Gheringhap line to dual gauge (standard and broad-gauge side by side) and reopen and upgrade the Maryborough to Ararat standard-gauge line.

In June 2019, the Victorian Government paused the MBRP after completion of stage 2, with $381.5 million already spent, owing to a cost blowout and shoddy workmanship. (Photos of rails made in 1912 being laid on new concrete sleepers have emerged.)

The stated benefits of the project include raising the axle-load limit on the tracks from 19 to 21 tonnes, supposedly equating to a 15 per cent efficiency gain and lowering rail freight costs as rail competes with road transport. Farmers are expected to gain access to the deep-sea port at Portland. It is intended to generate competition between the Portland, Melbourne and Geelong ports, thereby lowering costs, and increase competition among rail operators, as well as remove 20,000 truck journeys from roads, enable freight trains to run at 80 kilometres per hour, and encourage more private investment in loading facilities.

Manangatang grain grower Brian Barry said upgrading the Manangatang and Sea Lake lines was essential as rail was the most efficient method of transporting the one million tonnes of annual grain production to port. He described trains travelling at walking pace on the Manangatang line due to its dangerously dilapidated condition and said that, if the outlined benefits were realised, grain growers could expect as much as a 30 per cent reduction in freight costs.

He said that many farmers had been forced to buy semi-trailers to transport grain to central receiver points as the Manangatang line rarely received trains in its current condition.

Retired railway officer and train buff Michael Foley said that the standardisation of the Mildura to Maryborough line had put paid to any possibility of a passenger service on that line unless there was an end-on-end change of trains at Maryborough to link the Mildura service to the Melbourne broad-gauge service. Additionally, a dual-gauge Maryborough-Ballarat line would limit passenger trains to 80km/h because of the danger of foreign objects lodging between the broad and standard gauges (a 165mm gap), threatening derailment.

Mr Foley said broad-gauge rolling stock already existed and questioned whether standardisation itself would lower freight costs. While supporting upgrading and expanding rail lines to reduce freight costs, he said the obsession with adopting standard-gauge lines was a massive waste of money and created the problematic situation of a patchwork of incompatible gauges around Victoria.

The benefits of rail over road transport are many. A 2017 Deloitte Access Economics report found that for every tonne of freight hauled one kilometre, trucks produce 14 times greater accident costs and 16 times more emissions than trains. This is not to mention damage to road surfaces from the 120 B-Double trucks transporting the equivalent payload of a single train.

There is no argument that some of Victoria’s rail lines are in need of urgent upgrade, which will facilitate many of the gains mentioned in the MBRP. But the supposed benefits of replacing broad with standard-gauge lines have not eventuated.

Although the Hopetoun and Rainbow lines were standardised in 1995, and now 18 months after the Maryborough to Ararat line reopened, theoretically connecting Mildura to Portland via standard gauge, the Portland line remains closed.

The Victorian Auditor-General’s Office 2020 audit of the MBRP said: “The original Murray Basin Rail Project business case is no longer economically accurate and the Department of Transport and V/Line must also address many remaining technical challenges.”

It concluded: “The regional rail upgrades we examined are not yet achieving the outcomes expected by stakeholders and government.”