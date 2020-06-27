CANBERRA OBSERVED

Dan and Xi get Belt-and-Road cosy as the rest of us get alarmed

, June 27, 2020

As tensions between China and Australia appear to escalate, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is holding tight to his special deal with China to join in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but at what cost to Australia’s national interests?

The BRI is the Chinese Government’s signature foreign and economic policy – a $1.5 trillion mega project, first announced in 2013, that plans to build land and maritime trade routes around the globe, investing in infrastructure projects for pipelines, ports, railways and more in dozens of countries.

It has been reported that China has already signed 170 memoranda of understanding with 125 countries, but there has also been criticism that China is engaging in “debt diplomacy”: loading up poorer countries with unsustainable debts.

The United States has expressed serious scepticism about the motives underlying China’s BRI, while the Australian Government has decided it will not be participating.

Yet, in 2018, the Victorian Premier signed his own separate memorandum of understanding with China’s national development and reform commission to work together on BRI projects.

“With the biggest infrastructure program in our state’s history under way, we have the design and delivery skills China is looking for, meaning more jobs and more trade and investment for Victorians,” Andrews said at the time, disregarding the wider implications of his unilateral decision.

Victoria is now locked in negotiations with Beijing over an investment road map, which would allow for Victorian companies to participate in Chinese Government projects overseas and allow Chinese companies to invest in Victoria.

The Federal Government knows the Victorian Government’s go-it-alone BRI move is both embarrassing for Australia’s national reputation and very problematic. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, Victorian Liberal Senator James Paterson and Queensland Nationals Senator Matt Canavan have been among the most vocal critics of Victoria for making the deal.

Mr Dutton described the BRI as “a propaganda initiative from China”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lambasted Victoria’s BRI agreement with China.

“It is a program that the Australian foreign policy doesn’t recognise … because we don’t believe it is consistent with Australia’s national interest,” Mr Morrison told Melbourne 3AW’s Neil Mitchell recently.

Significantly, federal Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, and his deputy, Richard Marles, have also explicitly repudiated Andrews over his decision to sign up to the BRI. Other figures in the Labor Party, namely backbencher Kimberley Kitching and foreign affairs spokeswoman Senator Penny Wong, have also spoken out.

The longtime foreign editor for The Australian newspaper, Greg Sheridan, has described Victoria’s decision to sign a BRI memorandum of understanding, as irresponsible and damaging to Australia’s national interests, while explaining that the concerns about the BRI go much further than simply the appearance of a chaotic and divided foreign-policy regime.

“The BRI has been used to entrap Third World countries into unsustainable debts, which Beijing can then transform into brutal political leverage. Thus Beijing now owns a port in Sri Lanka. It also has a heavily fortified naval base in Djibouti (on the Horn of Africa).

“It has sometimes left Third World nations crippled with debt. The BRI has sometimes produced useless and shoddy infrastructure. It has sometimes involved the exclusive use of a Chinese workforce with no real technology transfer and little economic gain for the host country.”

The reality is that the Federal Government can still thwart Victoria in its BRI plans.

The Foreign Investment Review Board must approve any potential Chinese investment; infrastructure building has to go through normal government procedures; while a Chinese workforce would need federal immigration approval.

Nevertheless, Andrews has set himself up as making massive national foreign-policy decisions against Canberra in the face of serious human-rights and geo-strategic issues. These include China’s Hong Kong suppression, China’s treatment of the Uyghurs, its persecution of Christians, and its island-building actions in the South China Sea.

Ironically, in the age of instant confected outrage, pop-up protests and the tearing down of statues, no one is protesting about any of that.