NATIONAL AFFAIRS

Scott Morrison has shown leadership in covid19 crisis

, June 27, 2020

The sudden emergence of a new coronavirus (covid19) from Wuhan, China, at the start of this year marked the commencement of the first pandemic most of us have seen in our lifetimes, and showed how fragile are the systems that have provided rising standards of living throughout the world for the past 70 years.

Not since the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, which took 50 million lives around the globe, has the health of humankind been so threatened by a single disease.

The response of countries around the world varied radically, with many developed Western nations fatally underestimating the infectiousness of the virus, how quickly it spread, and its morbidity, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, where up to 5 per cent have died.

The full impact of the disease in developing nations is only beginning to become clear.

Those countries that initially performed well were located in Asia, where they had a dress rehearsal 10 years ago during the SARS crisis, another new virus that originated in China. Countries such as Singapore, Taiwan and Japan imposed an immediate lockdown, stopped flights from China in an effort to halt the import of the disease, and engaged in widespread covid19 testing and infection tracing to isolate individuals who had contracted the illness.

The effect of the lockdown on their economies was severe but lasted only a couple of months.

WESTERN EUROPE

In many countries in Western Europe and North and South America that failed to enact strict quarantine measures, the disease quickly took hold, overwhelming health services and causing the deaths of thousands of people, before they imposed domestic lockdowns and banned international travel.

It is to the credit of Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, that Australia has largely avoided the fate of other developed nations in Europe and North America, by simultaneously implementing effective quarantine measures across the country, and unprecedented government expenditure to sustain the economy during the government-imposed lockdown.

The contrast with the shambles in the United States, the state of denial of China, the lies coming out of Moscow, and the bustling incompetence shown by leaders in Britain and the European Union is instructive.

Not only has Australia’s infection rate been very low by international standards, enabling the hospital system easily to handle the severe respiratory disease that accompanied the outbreak, but the economic damage caused by the pandemic has also been limited.

Australia’s economy will slip into recession in the second quarter of 2020, and the official unemployment rate in April jumped to 6.2 per cent (although the Bureau of Statistics measured the combined rate of unemployment and under-employment at 19.9 per cent).

In response to the economic crisis, the Federal Government has pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the pockets of Australians through programs like JobKeeper and JobSeeker, and made large grants to the airlines and universities hard hit by the economic shutdown.

The banks have also contributed, offering mortgage and interest relief for millions of Australian families and businesses.

Having stopped the epidemic internally, the economy is now beginning to reopen.

Equally significantly, the Prime Minister acknowledged that a unified approach from the federal and state governments, across party lines, was necessary to face the national crisis.

The establishment of a National Cabinet, combining federal, state and territory leaders, regardless of party, has set common ground rules to meet the health emergency for the entire country, and ensure the continuation of vital manufacturing, retail, mining, communications, agricultural and transport industries, for the duration of the emergency.

At the height of the crisis, the Prime Minister and state premiers conducted daily press conferences to communicate with the people of Australia on these issues.

There is no doubt that their willingness to engage and cooperate has contributed to the remarkable willingness of most Australians to accept the lockdown, the forced closure of hundreds of thousands of businesses, the special rules for “social distancing”, and the need for covid19 testing on an unprecedented scale.

The crisis has allowed Scott Morrison to redefine himself, less as a politician, and more as the leader of a nation successfully facing down a national emergency.

Australia still has a long way to go, and the impact will continue to be felt until a vaccine is developed and becomes commonly available across the country. But we are fortunate to have national leaders who have been prepared to throw out the rulebook in the interests of Australia.