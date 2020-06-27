June 27th 2020

Articles from this issue:

COVER STORY Infrastructure, yes; but, Prime Minister, we need manufacturing lifted to 15% of GDP by 2035

RURAL AFFAIRS Murray Rail Project mired in debt and corruption

CANBERRA OBSERVED Dan and Xi get Belt-and-Road cosy as the rest of us get alarmed

NATIONAL AFFAIRS Scott Morrison has shown leadership in covid19 crisis

HEALTH Covid19: Knowns, unknowns and unknown unknown

WORLD AFFAIRS Black Lives Matter protests in perspective

INDUSTRY POLICY The destruction of Australian manufacturing

FREEDOMS Latham bills seek protections for freedom of speech and religion

NATIONAL AFFAIRS Daniel Andrews' implausible claims over minister's sacking

TRANSGENDERISM Unproven, experimental, possibly irreversible, it's our kids - let's do it anyway

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Ireland hits impasse after Sinn Fein election win

HUMOUR Half-time riot speech, family edition

MUSIC Ken Burns turns his attention to an authentic American tradition

LOCKDOWN TV SERIES The Chosen: Jesus through his followers

BOOK REVIEW CALLING OUT FAKE SCIENCE

BOOK REVIEW TRUE ADVENTURE ISLANDS

POETRY

LETTERS

Trending articles

ROYAL COMMISSION Hatchet job on Cardinal Pell breached basic principle of fairness

CANBERRA OBSERVED Regret over our rushed marriage to China

CANBERRA OBSERVED What's China's beef with our barley?

EDITORIAL Rebuilding industry won't just happen: here's what's needed

COVER STORY Covid19: Knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns

COVER STORY Why success has eluded our automotive industry

COVER STORY Basin inquiry raises more unanswered questions
